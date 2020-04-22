Birthday parade

From right, Keeghan, Derek, Bevie, Kari and Sophie celebrated Keeghan’s sixteenth birthday following social distancing guidelines. That didn’t mean that there couldn’t be a party though! A parade of friends and family drove past honking their horns, playing music and tossing gifts to the birthday boy.

 Hannah White

