In the latest exchange between opponents and supporters of PolyMet, 70 Minnesota lawmakers that included top Republicans and the Iron Range Delegation, publicly released a letter to Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday in support of the project. The letter comes after a weeklong of tag-you’re-it styled legal victories and political posturing over the possible greenlighting of the state’s first-ever copper-nickel mine.
The seesaw of events peaked earlier this week when the Minnesota Court of Appeals put on hold a critical water permit, that if ultimately reversed, would jeopardize the company’s plans to start construction next year.
Senate Majority Leaders Paul Gazelka and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, both
Republicans, authored the letter to Walz dated Aug. 6. It was also signed by Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm, Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora and Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing, all Democrats. Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids and Rep. Sandy Layman of Cohasset signed on as Range area Republicans.
The letter focuses on the recent challenges to the proposed PolyMet project by environmental groups, which resulted in the water permit holdup and requests to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to reconsider a tailings dam permit. The DNR denied those requests Wednesday.
“We respect differing opinions,” the letter reads. “We do not appreciate last-ditch efforts meant to throw sand in the gears of an already state-and-federally-approved project vital to the future of the Iron Range and Northern Minnesota.”
Their response references a July 24 letter signed by 18 Democrats asking the governor to consider putting all permits for the project on hold.
Permits for the project have come under fire after potential irregularities in how the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency handled comments and concerns from the federal Environmental Protection Agency about the company’s water permit.
The appeals court, in questioning how the comments were handled, kicked a decision on the permit down to the district court level to investigate.
“For more than a decade, PolyMet has consistently met rigorous standards from state and federal regulators and the environmental groups,” Gazelka said in a statement Thursday.
Gazelka continued, “Their work means Minnesota will lead the world into the future with our natural resources. This letter demonstrates PolyMet has the support of Republicans and Democrats, the House and the Senate, and most importantly, has support from the Iron Range districts that will directly benefit from good paying jobs in their communities. We are sending a strong message to the Iron Range that we are standing with them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.