It’s human nature to draw lines. We draw lines in life between right and wrong, to divide political and religious beliefs and on maps to designate property ownership and the routes to get there. And in Northeastern Minnesota, somewhere beyond the hard lines of where the water meets the land in the pristine waters of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and the mighty waters of Lake Superior, there’s a line dividing North America — Canada to the north and the United States to the south.
This special area has been called the Heart of the Continent, and a non-partisan International coalition called Heart of the Continent Partnership (HOCP) works inclusively to build vibrant and resilient communities that value and protect public lands in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Ontario. The group is made up of Canadian and American land managers and local stakeholders working together on cross-border projects that promote economic, cultural and natural health of the lakes, forests and communities along the Ontario-Minnesota border.
Rather than drawing hard lines of division, this unique group of Canadians and Americans have been working for well over a decade to draw lines of trust, respect and opportunities that are beneficial to the land and the people on each side of the International Borderline. All in all, over 120 collaborating organizations from both sides of the border have been involved in the HCOP, with Duluth-based St. Louis County Commissioner Frank Jewell serving as past chair.
The area defined as the Heart of the Continent consists of over five million acres of public lands and stretches from Duluth to International Falls in Minnesota and Fort Frances to Thunder Bay in Ontario and includes the island of Isle Royale.
HCOP’s most recent initiative, Bike the Heart, is a series of bicycle rides through the region that is designed to introduce the biking community to new trails in the area.
BIKE! McCarthy Beach State Park was held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, and was the first organized ride of the series. It was hosted by the State Park and organized by Molly MacGregor, MN DNR Planner as well as McCarthy Beach State Park Manager Dawn Ryan.
Nearly 20 bikers ranging in age from three to 60-plus gathered at McCarthy Beach State Park to take part in the 15-mile ride that would have them traveling along wetlands and lakes and through boreal forests with stands of red and white pine, leatherleaf-black spruce lowlands, birch, and aspen. Riders biked through the community of Side Lake and parts of the George Washington State Forest on a series of paved and gravel roads as well as the Taconite Trail in the State Park.
While the group was small, the riders came from various locations in Minnesota, Canada and even California. “The purpose of the series of rides is to allow clubs, bike shops and biking enthusiasts to share their favourite and popular biking routes and to showcase biking tourism opportunities in the Heart of the Continent,” HOCP Coordinator Chris Stromberg explained in a press release. Stromberg, who’s from Atikokan, Ontario, continued, “We are well known as a destination for paddling but there are great rides and a growing knowledge of all we have to offer for cyclists.”
Stromberg was one of the cyclists eager to explore new trails in the McCarthy Beach area. As was Jewell, who greeted the riders before they headed off on a loop that would give them glimpses of Little Sturgeon, Big Sturgeon, Beatrice Lake, West Sturgeon and Pickerel Lake.
The atmosphere for the morning was casual, laid back and upbeat. Riders were able to ride at their own pace. Jewell and his wife, Kathleen Busche, preferred to hang out toward the back of the pack. “I’m kind of a sweeper,” Jewell said, jokingly. “At my age, I don’t need to be out in front,” he added, noting that he preferred a slower pace to enjoy the scenery along the way.
As the paved road gave away to the gravel and the miles passed away, conversations circled around the beauty of the area. “I’m just amazed by these pines,” Stromberg said, with his eyes fixed on the tops of tall pines growing in a straight row. “These must be at least 80-years-old.”
Around another bend, Jewell and Bushce rested their bikes against the tall banks along the road and stopped to snack on fresh blueberries. “These are going to be fantastic in another week or so,” Jewell commented.
MacGregor agreed, adding, “There are some tiny strawberries coming in up ahead.”
Further on down the trail, Jewell and Busche’s love for bicycling became more and more evident. “We tried biking with one of our grandchildren in a trailer like that,” Jewell said, gesturing to a dad pulling his daughter in a trailer. “It didn’t go so well.” He chuckled as he explained that his grandchild wanted out after just a few miles while Jewell himself is an avid biker who intends to participate in all of the HOCP’s scheduled rides.
In this atmosphere, the lines were blurred; there were no Americans, no Canadians, no politicians and no agendas — only a group of strangers, brought together by their common love for the outdoors and bicycling.
“Bike the Continent”
Bike! McCarthy Beach State Park was the first in a series of eight organized bike rides across Northeastern Minnesota and Southern Ontario. To learn about future rides, visit traveltheheart.org.
BIKE! Duluth Traverse - Antenna Farm to Spirit Mountain - Aug. 11
BIKE! Annual Gitchi-Gami Trail Association North Shore Bike Ride - Aug. 17
BIKE! Pine Mountain Road (Grand Marais) - Aug. 24
BIKE! Grand Portage - Sept. 14
BIKE! Mesabi Trail - Sept. 21
BIKE! International Falls/Koochiching/Voyageurs Country - Sept. 28
BIKE! Atikokan - Steep Rock Iron Range - Oct. 5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.