Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was among several presidential candidates who were at the U.S. Senate impeachment trial last week in Washington, D.C., while their opponents were campaigning in Iowa. In her absence, Klobuchar chose Phill Drobnick, the Iron Range grown coach of the gold medal-winning men’s curling team in 2018 as her political surrogate. Here are several photos from Team Amy of Phill campaigning down in Iowa.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.