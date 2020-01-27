Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was among several presidential candidates who were at the U.S. Senate impeachment trial last week in Washington, D.C., while their opponents were campaigning in Iowa. In her absence, Klobuchar chose Phill Drobnick, the Iron Range grown coach of the gold medal-winning men’s curling team in 2018 as her political surrogate. Here are several photos from Team Amy of Phill campaigning down in Iowa.

