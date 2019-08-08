BEAR RIVER — It’s coming SOON! Mark your calendars now for the Bear River Fair on the 3rd full weekend of August. The dates are Aug. 17 and 18, and there are many wonderful things to enjoy throughout the weekend. Exhibits will be entered on Saturday morning, and we ask you to take part by entering something. Exhibits, after all, are the reason for the fair in the first place! There will be a pig roast on Saturday night – including live music from 3 to 7 p.m. by the “Lake Street Gang.”
Sunday brings a morning worship service up in the pines at 10:30 a.m. followed by a dinner of Swedish Meatballs with mashed potatoes. Dessert will follow with coffee and pie served by the folks from Bear River Church. Casey Aro will be sharing his music and humor on Sunday afternoon. A Scavenger Hunt will be great for ages 12 and over – with cash prizes at the end! Throughout the two-day event you will enjoy the ball tournament (contact Tony at the Viking 218-376-4622), bazaar (contact Hazel at 218-969-3755) and shopping at the Fair Market (contact Jane at 218-376-4556). Bingo is back this year, too! Are you able to help out with the fair in any way? Let us know. We would love to have you join our crew! If you have questions or are willing to help, you may contact Bruce at 480-213-0767 or Jane at 218-376-4556.
The Bear River Community Center/Old Bear River School is located at the intersection of Highways #22 & #5.
www.BearRiverMN.com. The building is handicapped assessable.
