Beach day

Six-year-old Evie Stone is all smiles as she runs along the water's edge at Lake Ore-Be-Gone in Gilbert. Warmer weather over the weekend cleared the ice from the lake and Temperatures in the low 60's made for a perfect beach day.

 Mark Sauer

Six-year-old Evie Stone is all smiles as she runs along the water’s edge at Lake Ore-Be-Gone in Gilbert. Warmer weather over the weekend cleared the ice from the lake and Temperatures in the low 60’s made for a perfect beach day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments