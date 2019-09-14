'Be the change you wish to see'

This week Hibbing High School students in seventh and eighth grade decided to arrange bouquets and place them on the headstones that were vandalised at the Maple Hill Cemetery on Sunday night.

 Facebook

This week Hibbing High School students in seventh and eighth grade decided to arrange bouquets and place them on the headstones that were vandalised at the Maple Hill Cemetery on Sunday night.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments