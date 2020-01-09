Bantam tourney continues

The Hibbing-Chisholm Bantam A team placed second in the Hastings Bantam A/AA tournament Jan. 3-5. Eight teams — both A and AA — participated in the tournament over the past weekend. Hibbing-Chisholm's team is coached by Aaron Jamnick and Mac Estey. The H/C Bantam As will be hosting their home tournament this coming weekend Jan. 10-12. Hibbing/Chisholm game times for pool play will be: 3 p.m. Friday vs Centennial @ the Hibbing Fairgrounds; 8 a.m. Saturday vs West Fargo @ Chisholm Arena; and 5 p.m. Saturday vs Moorhead @ the Hibbing Memorial Building.

 Photo submitted

