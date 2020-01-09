Bantam tourney continues

The Hibbing-Chisholm Bantam A team placed second in the Hastings Bantam A/AA tournament Jan. 3-5. Eight teams — both A and AA — participated in the tournament over the past weekend. Hibbing-Chisholm’s team is coached by Aaron Jamnick and Mac Estey. The H/C Bantam As will be hosting its home tournament Jan. 10-12. Hibbing/Chisholm game times for pool play will be: 3 p.m. Friday vs Centennial @ the Hibbing Fairgrounds; 8 a.m. Saturday vs West Fargo @ Chisholm Arena; and 5 p.m. Saturday vs Moorhead @ the Hibbing Memorial Building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.