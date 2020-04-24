Banners for graduates

City of Nashwauk employees Jason Martire and Lance Hopke install banners honoring Nashwauk-Keewatin seniors on downtown light poles Thursday morning. The banners are to honor the graduates who have had their graduation events cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News

