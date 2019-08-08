National Night Out

A mix of kids and adults, estimated at about 125 people, were on hand for a National Night Out gathering Tuesday, at the Balkan Community Center. This was a new event for the township, and included pony rides and demonstrations.  There was also a bounce house, games and a free hot dogs.

 Marie Tolonen

A mix of kids and adults, estimated at about 125 people, were on hand for a National Night Out gathering Tuesday, at the Balkan Community Center. This was a new event for the township, and included pony rides and demonstrations. There was also a bounce house, games and a free hot dogs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments