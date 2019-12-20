MOUNTAIN IRON — Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, was briefly hospitalized late Thursday after collapsing during a Range Association of Municipalities and Schools dinner in Mountain Iron.
Bakk fell returning to his seat after addressing the crowd, but quickly stood up and walked back to his table, and later out of the room under his own power and without support. The Mesabi Daily News attended the RAMS event as an invited guest and witnessed the incident.
Bakk, a 65-year-old longtime senator, told DFL caucus members in an email Friday that he experienced a dizzy spell due to dehydration and there were no long-term health impacts associated with the incident. Bakk was transported to a hospital in Virginia before returning home to Cook Thursday night.
“There is no lingering health issue that caused this — just a good reminder to stay hydrated,” he wrote to the party and staff, saying he was “making sure to drink lots of water.”
Bakk is facing a challenge to his Senate leadership position from Sen. Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, ahead of the upcoming session on Feb. 11. Bakk has been the majority and minority leader since 2011.
In his address to the RAMS audience Thursday night, the senator acknowledged the upcoming caucus vote.
“I’m trying to work through that,” Bakk said. “It will get resolved here in the next month.”
The challenge from Kent was first reported by the Star Tribune on Dec. 5. In an interview in the days following, Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, said removing Bakk from his leadership position would be a bad deal for the Iron Range, and the Democratic party as a whole, entering a contentious 2020 election.
“It sets out a rural-metro dividing line and is not a good message in any way, shape or form,” Tomassoni said. “I’m in total disagreement and not happy about it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.