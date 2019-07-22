Bake sale benefit

Max and Abby DuChene are pictured at a lemonade and bake sale benefit Thursday, outside of Precious Paws Humane Society in Chisholm. This is the fourth consecutive year that the two siblings and their parents have raised money for the shelter. Raffles donated by the business community were added to this year’s event, which concluded on Friday.

 Marie Tolonen

