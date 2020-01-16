The Teamsters Local 320 strike from the picket line since Wednesday morning in Hibbing. Union members, responsible for plowing 3,300 miles of road in St. Louis County, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that they were striking in below 25 degree temperatures on Thursday along Highway 169 to increase pay for post-retirement healthcare costs. During an interview with the HDT, Todd Lopac, a heavy equipment operator addressed Commission Chair Mike Jugovich to ask for assistance in getting back to the negotiating table: ”Start pushing the rest of the commissioners to get this done. They can do this. But they’re not. We work for the public. Help us out.”
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.