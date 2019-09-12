Back to school advice

Pictured is one of the messages residents at Heritage Manor shared with kids heading back to school this fall. Tina Janezich, admissions coordinator and human research specialist at Heritage said on Monday the pictures and advice were a hit. Janezich said the idea came from a similar post a friend shared with her.

