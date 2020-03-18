B’nai Abraham building to be transferred to Northern Lights Music Festival

VIRGINIA — At a press conference on Wednesday, it was announced that the B’nai Abraham Museum and Cultural Center is being transferred from the Friends of the B’nai Abraham to the Northern Lights Music Festival.
“We are excited that we have completed our goal of renovating the building and providing a long term use of the building which benefits the Iron Range community,” said Alan Milavetz, board member of the Friends group, to the small group gathered Wednesday afternoon. “We, many longterm members of the Friends board, have spent 15-20 years on this project.”
The members of the board of the Friends of the B’nai Abraham group including: Marjorie Ostrov, Charles Ostrov, Dianne Siegel, Alan Milavetz, Michael Blehert, Marilyn Chiat Ph. D., Judy Karon, Elayne Deutsch Chiat, Larry Chiat, James Rubenstein, Jo Doig and Ann Shanedling Phillips.
Milavetz acknowledged that many of the board members live in the Twin Cities area and are connected to the B’nai Abraham building through ancestors who immigrated to the region from Russia in search of religious freedom.
“I’ve been over here since before the beginning of the restoration,” said Harry Lamppa, chair of the Virginia Area Historical Society. “I am glad to see anything that will increase the life of this building.”
“This beautiful building is our gift to the Northern Lights Music Festival and the citizens of the Iron Range,” Milavetz said.
In attendance were Veda Zuponcic, the artistic director of the Northern Lights Music Festival, and Barb Baldrica, board chair for the festival.
“I’m really excited about this,” Baldrica said, touched by emotion. “I’ve lived half a block from here since 1973.” This neighborhood has meant a lot to her and she was glad to be a part of the future of the building.
Milavetz said it was important for the Friends group to find a partner who would honor the building — its features and history.
“Whatever has been done in the past we will continue,” Zuponcic said. She said they too are looking forward to continuing a relationship with the Friends of the B’nai Abraham.
In the past, the Northern Lights Music Festival has performed in the B’nai Abraham, but with this transfer of ownership, the location will help expand musical offerings.
Zuponcic said that this year is the 250th birthday of Beethoven and the Northern Lights Music Festival wanted to offer multiple Beethoven productions.
“Virginia is the center of the region,” Zuponcic said. “There is the population here to hold three Beethoven chamber concerts. The B’nai Abraham is the perfect space for chamber music performances.”
The B’nai Abraham building is on the National Registry of Historic Places.
This is the second building in so many years which has come under ownership of Northern Lights Music Festival. In 2019, the organization purchased a large house in Aurora which had been originally built as a hospital to house festival participants.
The Beethoven chamber concerts will be part of this year’s Northern Lights Music Festival which is scheduled for July 1-20. New this year are two operas that will be part of the annual event including Puccini’s “Tosca” and Menotti’s “The Medium.”
For a full list of events and to learn more about the Northern Lights Music Festival visit them at www.northernlightsmusic.org.
