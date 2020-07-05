Awarded scholarship

Margaret Dergantz was awarded the P.E.O. Chapter EE scholarship of $500 this year. Margaret is a 2020 graduate of Nashwauk-Keewatin High School. She plans to attend the University of Minnesota to obtain a degree in occupational therapy. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women and educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, and loans.
