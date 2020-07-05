Awarded scholarship

Margaret Dergantz was awarded the P.E.O. Chapter EE scholarship of $500 this year.  Margaret is a 2020 graduate of Nashwauk-Keewatin High School.  She plans to attend the University of Minnesota to obtain a degree in occupational therapy.  P.E.O. is a philanthropic  organization where women celebrate the advancement of women and educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, and loans.

 photo submitted

