Attend awards banquet

The NK Spartan Cheerleaders attended the MCCA Awards Banquet in St. Paul on Friday, Jan. 31. Tristan Bird was recognized and presented a medal along with other Minnesota cheerleaders that qualified to be on the All State Sideline Team. Coach Cathe Bozich was recognized as one of the four Minnesota cheer coaches nominated for Coach of the Year and received a nominee plaque. On Saturday, Feb. 1, the team attended the 30th Minnesota State Competition held in the Roy Wilkens Auditorium to watch many talented Minnesota cheerleaders compete. The Coach of the Year nominees were introduced to the audience during the competition day. NK Senior Tristan Bird did an exhibition performance with the All State Sideline and Competitive Teams at the end the evening competition events. This is Tristan's second year in a row qualifying for the All State Sideline Team and performing during the competition. From left, Tristan Bird, Mariah Henderson, Coach Cathe Bozich, Olivia Barr and Levi Marty. Missing from the photo are McKinley Patterson and Kaydence Bodin.

 photo submitted

