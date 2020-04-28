CHISHOLM — An Iron Range-based company that operates assisted-living facilities is looking to expand its operations in Chisholm.
Brenda and Charles Gargano, owners of Aspen Grove Properties, Inc. say they may add an assisted-living facility adjacent to an existing one they own at 504 Iron Drive in Chisholm. The couple also owns Aspen Grove Alternative Senior Living in Hibbing.
They have about 16 years in the business, which they started in their home. With their two facilities full at capacity, they decided it was time to build a third and recently approached the Chisholm City Council about purchasing a parcel of city property.
“It was refreshing to see a council get together and see such support,” Chuck Gargano said on Tuesday, following the council’s unanimous decision the week prior to approve the land purchase.
Gargano said watching the televised meeting and seeing how the council worked together made he and his wife “proud to be part of the city of Chisholm.”
The couple is anxious to break ground on the new facility and is hoping to have the shell up by this fall. They are aiming for completion by December, but that could be delayed if construction crews are restricted due to measures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa last week supported approving the request by the Garganos to purchase a city lot for $1 for the purpose of building a second assisted living facility. The addition would bring in roughly 30 new jobs, along with property tax revenue the city will be receiving once the lot is privately owned.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Councilor Tracy City Campbell said, while echoing the benefits mentioned by Champa of new jobs and expanding the city’s property tax roll.
The proposal called for the property to be purchased at the appraised amount of $95,500, with all but $1 to be refunded to Aspen Grove Properties.
How this will work is the Garganos will be charged $10,000 in earnest money, freeing up $85,000 to put towards construction costs. All but $1 will be refunded upon receiving a certificate of occupancy.
This isn’t the first time in the past several years that the council has sold vacant city lots for $1 in order to expand its tax rolls. Most recently, the council approved a similar proposal by the Path Blazers snowmobile club for a storage building they plan to build on a city lot in the Industrial Park.
The council identified a timeline of one year for the Garganos to receive a certificate of occupancy. Champa said while drawing up the contract, City Attorney Bryan Lindsay would include language to address any delays that are specific to the COVID-19 crisis.
