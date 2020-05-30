CHISHOLM — Tom Kennebeck retired this school year from his position as assistant to the chief engineer for the Chisholm School District.
For the past five years Kennebeck was responsible for maintaining the boiler systems, along with mechanical systems, including sewer and water, at both the elementary school and across the street at the high school.
Kennebeck said he enjoyed working around the students, faculty and staff in the schools. His favorite part, he said was, “Fixing things and troubleshooting.”
When asked what he found to be the most challenging part of the job, Kennebeck replied,“I like challenges, so I didn’t really have any,” he said.
Now that he’s retired, Kennebeck, of Orr, Minn., said he’s gotten involved with volunteering and is also spending time with his family.
“Basically, I’m helping out in my community of Orr, and spending time with my family and grandchildren,” he said.
Kennebeck said he now also has time for cabinet making, a hobby that he thoroughly enjoy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.