IRON RANGE — Minnesota officials said Thursday that there is no status change for state-owned mineral leases at the Mesabi Metallics project in Nashwauk, and no timetable for a decision to be made.
Mesabi Metallics, which is controlled by former project Essar Global, had a Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 deadline to finish construction of a pellet plant on the site. The company long-acknowledged it would not make that deadline and lobbied through the media, though never formally asked for an 18-month construction deadline.
The state now has the right to pull the mineral leases from Mesabi Metallics. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials have said they have up to a year to decide on how to move forward. Gov. Tim Walz said last month he hoped an outcome on the leases would happen before the end of December.
“The deadline for construction has passed and DNR has up to one year to take any action related to that default,” Jess Richards, assistant commissioner of the DNR, wrote in an email on Thursday. “I do not have a timeline for decisions at this point.”
Despite the uncertain future of the leases, Mesabi Metallics now faces a Jan. 20 deadline to make a $12 million royalty payment to the state, based on the minimum requirements of the lease agreement. If paid, Richards said the money would be distributed among the Permanent University Fund, School Trust Fund, local school districts and local and county governments near the project.
A spokesperson for Mesabi Metallics and Essar did not return an email request for comment.
The project’s future has been a great source of unease for the Iron Range, particularly the West Range, which has seen its fair share of failed mining projects since Butler Taconite closed in 1985.
Essar Steel Minnesota, owned by Essar Global, tried to revive the Butler site when in 2008 it broke ground on a project that would be a pellet plant and steelmaking facility to the Iron Range, promising hundreds of jobs.
It went bankrupt in 2015 under $1.1 billion in debt. It was then escorted out of bankruptcy by former Mesabi Metallics CEO Tom Clarke, but the group started off with a thud. Days after emerging from bankruptcy in 2016, Cleveland-Cliffs purchased and leased more than 3,700 acres of land within the project site.
Later that year, Clarke was ousted as CEO of Mesabi Metallics and replaced by Gary Heasley. Still, construction failed to launch and Essar Global officially rejoined the ownership group in January 2019, on the same day Walz was inaugurated as governor.
The return of Essar prompted an ongoing attempt by the state to debar the company. Walz and DNR officials have also called for a credible partner to take over operations of the project, leaving Essar in an investor role.
Walz said last month the state held a meeting with interested parties, naming Mercuria and Stelco, which Essar recruited as a potential partners. But no progress has since been made toward a deal that would satisfy the state.
Richards, the DNR assistant commissioner, declined to specify if the state planned on meeting with any other parties about the project.
“We do not have any new information to report on our discussions with potential credible operators of the project,” he wrote in the email this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.