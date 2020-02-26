AURORA — Arleigh Birk, a Pearl Harbor survivor who would jokingly refer to himself as an “endangered species,” died Tuesday night at Northern Pines Care Center in Aurora. He would have turned 100 today, Feb. 27.
Birk’s family and many friends honored him at an early birthday party at Northern Pines earlier this month. Relatives from Norway were among those who attended, and there were greetings from Minnesota legislators including a letter from United States Senator Amy Klobuchar. Minnesota legislators Sen. David Tomassoni and Rep. Dave Lislegard spoke at the program honoring Birk.
Over the years Birk, who lived in Hoyt Lakes, had become an Iron Range icon. He would be the guest of honor at Pearl Harbor Day observances Dec. 7, at his home VFW Post in Hoyt Lakes, Timothy Robinson 8144, and at the Gilbert post, George and Mark Klobuchar 4456.
Last May Birk was a special guest at the funeral at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia for Dante Tini, Virginia sailor who died in the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. Tini’s remains had been identified through a Tini family member’s DNA match.
Birk’s memories had remained vivid of that Sunday morning Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese launched a sneak attack on the United States’ naval fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He had been a boatswain’s mate on the light cruiser USS Honolulu when 360 enemy planes struck, killing 2,388 Americans and wounding 1,178. Five of eight U.S. battleships were sunk. More than 160 planes were destroyed. The light cruiser, the USS Honolulu, on which Birk served, sustained moderate damage in the attack.
The next day, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war. Roosevelt said, “Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy — the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan… Always will we remember the character of the onslaught against us. No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory…. We will not only defend ourselves to the uttermost but will make very certain that this form of treachery shall never endanger us again…. With confidence in our armed forces, with the unbounded determination of our people, we will gain the inevitable triumph, so help us God.’”
Birk had been a 19-year-old North Dakota farm boy when he joined the Navy in 1939. “I knew we were going to be in on the war,’’ he said in an interview several years ago. Birk had said from his ship he “could see the nest of battleships — the Nevada, the West Virginia, the Oklahoma, the California and the most famous, the Arizona. The water was blown out from under the Arizona. The sailors trapped inside the Arizona tapped on the ship’s hold to let rescuers know they were still alive, but to no avail.”
Birk was discharged from the Navy in January 1946 after serving on the USS Denver in an island-hopping campaign — Anaweetok and Saipan, Tinian and Guam, Guadalcanal and the Solomons, Iwo Jima and the Palau group, then the Philippines.
Birk went back to Pearl Harbor once, in 1981 on the 40th anniversary. Birk had outlived most of the other members of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association.
Birk’s wife of 72 years, Marion, died last October at 93. They had five children, Lois (Robert) Dunne, Caryl (Dan) Kaler, Bruce (Sandra) Birk, Brian (Kathie) Birk and Kathryn (Bruce) Feroe, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home.
