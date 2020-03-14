Architectural Resources, Inc. (ARI) would like to announce the hiring of an engineering designer and engineering design intern in their Hibbing location.
A 2013 graduate of Hibbing High School, Dillon Vespa has been hired as an engineering designer. Dillon received his Bachelor of Science in Engineering- Integrated Engineering degree from the Iron Range Engineering Program (IREP) in Virginia, with a focus in mechanical engineering.
Also a 2013 HHS graduate, Peter Seeba has been hired as an engineering design intern for the Spring 2020 semester. Peter is currently studying Integrated Engineering through the Iron Range Engineering Program in Virginia. Welcome to ARI, Dillon and Peter!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.