The Minnesota Court of Appeal unanimously upheld the state’s rules governing nonferrous mining in Minnesota, delivering another blow to environmental groups seeking to overturn critical permits issued to PolyMet.
A three-judge panel on Monday ruled in favor of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources following a 2018 challenge to the validity of the state’s rules by the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy and Friends of the Boundary Waters. They claim the DNR rules, established almost two decades ago, exceeded the statutory and constitutional authority of the agency.
PolyMet, the fully-permitted company seeking to open Minnesota’s first-ever copper-nickel mine, intervened in the case as a co-respondent with the DNR.
Retired Judge Michael L. Kirk, serving by appointment, issued the opinion saying the court could not find statutory or constitutional exceedance, making the rules valid.
The decision was welcomed by the DNR, which through Deputy Commissioner Barb Naramore, said the rules developed were “both rigorous and appropriately flexible” by nature.
“These rules were developed after a robust public process in the early 1990s, including active participation by a wide range of stakeholder interests,” Naramore said in a statement. “We acknowledge the importance of learning from experience as rules are implemented and identifying opportunities for improvement. This is something we strive to do with all of our rules. However, we continue to believe that the current non-ferrous rules fundamentally provide an effective framework for implementing our regulatory responsibilities and ensuring protection for public health and the environment.”
The action taken against the DNR and PolyMet could have jeopardized the company’s permit to mine issued last year. While Kirk said the MCEA and Friends of the Boundary Waters had proper standing to challenge the rules, the appeals court was not the right avenue, advising the groups appeal to the Minnesota Legislature or the DNR directly.
PolyMet has undergone more than 14 years of environmental review and was issued its final permits by the state earlier this year.
“Minnesota’s standards for nonferrous mining are among the strictest anywhere in the world, and we demonstrated through the extensive environmental review and permitting process that we can meet or exceed these standards,” said PolyMet CEO Jon Cherry, in a statement.
PolyMet is the first permitted copper-nickel mine in Minnesota with at least one more project nearing the environmental review phase. But the ruling Monday isn’t the last hurdle for the company to clear before it begins construction.
First it has to raise more than $900 million to build and operate the facility. It also faces stiff challenges from environmental groups and some Democractic lawmakers over how the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency handled comments from the federal EPA about the company’s water permit.
That challenge was kicked down to the district court by the Minnesota Court of Appeals last month. Opponents of the project, including 18 DFL lawmakers primarily form near the Twin Cities region, asked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to suspend all of the project’s permits.
MPCA officials said they worked through the EPA comments in the final water permit and the federal agency did not object to their decisions.
Supporters of PolyMet said Monday that the court of appeals decision was another example in showing the regulatory and environmental review process being upheld in the face of opposition.
“It’s unfortunate but true that investment in job-creating development projects in Minnesota today must involve calculating the costs and delays of inevitable legal challenges to regulatory decisions by well-financed opposition,” said Nancy Norr, chair of Jobs for Minnesotans, a labor and business group supporting the mine. “Lawsuits, no matter how spurious, are now an intrinsic phase of the process, stretching out the time before people in the state can begin to experience the benefits from the project.”
