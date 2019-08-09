Annual RRAR birthday party

Range Regional Animal Rescue hosted their annual birthday party last Thursday at the Hibbing Animal Shelter. Each year RRAR invites locals who don't know when their pets' birthdays are to come celebrate with the shelter animals. Their next event is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 26 where they will be part of "Tip Night" at Pizza Ranch in Hibbing.

 Carrie Manner

