Annual picnic

The Minnesota Museum of Mining hosted its member and volunteer picnic last week in Chisholm.  Along with a potluck meal, the 35 attendees had an opportunity to visit with each other, tour the exhibits and catch up on what’s new at the museum.

 Photo submitted

The Minnesota Museum of Mining hosted its member and volunteer picnic last week in Chisholm. Along with a potluck meal, the 35 attendees had an opportunity to visit with each other, tour the exhibits and catch up on what’s new at the museum.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments