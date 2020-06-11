The Hibbing Historical Society’s 4th Annual Burger Bash was blessed with beautiful weather, Thursday, June 11. Phil Scalise, left, and Mary Palcich Keyes manned the prep station at Palmers Tavern, making sure that the to go boxes were ready to be transported to the waiting customers at the curb. The event was a little different this year due to COVID-19 as everything was curbside pick-up only and there was a limited number of baskets due to difficulty getting beef, prompting the event to sell out a few days in advance.

(Right) Nick Zubich, left, hands out a number of to-go boxes to a waiting customer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments