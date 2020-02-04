Angel Fund donation

Security State Bank Foundation presented a check for $500 on Monday, Jan. 27, to the Rock for an Angel Funspiel committee for the ninth annual event being held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Hibbing Curling Club. The event raises funds for the Angel Fund, which offers financial assistance to Northern Minnesota residents facing cancer for expenses not covered by medical insurance. Learn more, donate or find an application at www.angelfundrange.org.  From left are Security State Bank Foundation Board Members Gary Oie, Kim Thomas and Genica Munter; Rock Committee Members Katie Gustafson, Kari Kilen, Jill Zimmer and Tony Wilson; Security State Bank Foundation Board Members Ashley Adams and Taylor Slattery; Angel Fund President Kelly Grinsteinner; and Security State Bank President Mark Gardeski.

 Photo submitted

Photo submitted

Security State Bank Foundation presented a check for $500 on Monday, Jan. 27, to the Rock for an Angel Funspiel committee for the ninth annual event being held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Hibbing Curling Club. The event raises funds for the Angel Fund, which offers financial assistance to Northern Minnesota residents facing cancer for expenses not covered by medical insurance. Learn more, donate or find an application at www.angelfundrange.org. From left are Security State Bank Foundation Board Members Gary Oie, Kim Thomas and Genica Munter; Rock Committee Members Katie Gustafson, Kari Kilen, Jill Zimmer and Tony Wilson; Security State Bank Foundation Board Members Ashley Adams and Taylor Slattery; Angel Fund President Kelly Grinsteinner; and Security State Bank President Mark Gardeski.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments