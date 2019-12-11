Angel Fund donation

Area PEO Chapters recently held a Christmas gathering with donations going to Angel Fund, a grass roots organization with the mission of offering financial assistance to Northeastern Minnesota residents facing any type of cancer. PEO representatives Patty Miller, Amber Olesiak and Candie Seppala present a $500 check to Angel Fund Board members, Robin Cicmil, Katie Gustufson and Joan Cotton. Anyone seeking more information on Angel Fund can email info@angelfundrange.org or check Facebook or www.angelfundrange.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.