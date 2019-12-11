Angel Fund donation

Area PEO Chapters recently held a Christmas gathering with donations going to Angel Fund, a grass roots organization with the mission of offering financial assistance to Northeastern Minnesota residents facing any type of cancer. PEO representatives Patty Miller, Amber Olesiak and Candie Seppala present a $500 check to Angel Fund Board members, Robin Cicmil, Katie Gustufson and Joan Cotton. Anyone seeking more information on Angel Fund can email info@angelfundrange.org or check Facebook or www.angelfundrange.org

 Photo submitted

