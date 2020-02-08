And the candidates are . . .

The 2020 Chisholm High School Winter Homecoming King and Queen Candidates from the senior class, along with Fall Homecoming Prince and Princesses from the freshman through junior classes were announced on Friday after a pep fest, in Roels Gymnasium. In the back row, from left, are: Freshman Prince Josh Masucci, Junior Prince Jesse Covell, Sophomore Prince Ryan Musburger, King Candidates: Erik Aldrich, Jonah Giermann, Colin Staples, William Spicer and Jonathan Pearson. In the middle row, from left, Freshman Princess Hannah Kne, Junior Princess Ava Baumgard, Junior Princess Emma DuChamp and Queen Candidates: Carolina Maure, Franci Cianni, Erica Hutchings and LilyAnne Thomas. In the front row is, Queen Candidate Marina Cortez. The new king and queen will be crowned at a coronation ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
