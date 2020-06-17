Over the past several weeks law enforcement has been in the national spotlight and it has hit very close to home with the events that have occurred in Minneapolis. During these times in our great nation, I have observed several frustrating comments and statements made toward our nation’s law enforcement officers. I have observed on TV and social media multiple incidents where officers have been injured or killed due to the hatred toward law enforcement officers.
Several of these statements and actions have made me angry, but more so have made me feel hurt. It has made me feel hurt because I know firsthand the great men and women that protect and serve our communities every day. These men and women are not just police officers, they are also spouses, parents, friends and someone’s child. They are screamed at, cussed at, put in harm’s way, yet they do their job with pride and honor. They walk out the door every day, never knowing what their day will be like or if they’ll return home. They remain positive despite the challenges they face on a daily basis. They serve and protect no matter the level of hatred there is toward the job they do. The job they love, the job they know, and without a doubt were meant to do. Not many people understand their lifestyle and some ask repeatedly why they do what they do for a living. God knew exactly what he was doing when he created police officers to lead a life of service.
Just like any profession in our society there are officers that are not meant for the job and tarnish the badge, but I am asking our community not to stereotype all officers with those that tarnish the badge. I am asking our great community to stand behind our officers and work together with them to be strong and united. Since our school mascot is the Bluejackets and the logo is an anchor the idea of “Anchoring the Blue” came to mind. This is our community of Hibbing standing beside our officers and working through good times and tough times together. Our most important tool we have as officers, is the community members that we serve and protect on a daily basis. Our community members are our eyes and ears on the street and knowing they stand behind us will strengthen that relationship even more. I am honored to work for this great community and I am even more honored to work with the men and women in law enforcement every day. Stay safe and God bless you all.
