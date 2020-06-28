I recently wrote an article in regards to tough times in our country for our law enforcement officers. A big part of these tough times in law enforcement has to do with racism in our country. The Hibbing Police Department is dedicated to be a leader during these tough times in our country and help fight racism in our community and nationwide. Our police department strives to serve everyone in our community unbiased and with respect. One of the main ideas behind “Anchoring the Blue” is to address racism and equal rights of all community members in the City of Hibbing. As police officers in the City of Hibbing we want every single community member to feel safe and protected no matter the color of their skin or their sexual orientation. In order for us to be a united and strong community we all need to work together to make Hibbing a great place to live and feel safe.
As part of Anchoring the Blue I have established a group of community members and leaders to address and explore racism and diversity in our community. The “Anchoring the Blue Task Force” will be meeting regularly and working on concerns from our community members to address racism and any other safety concerns they may have. Once the task force is fully established, we’ll provide contact information to the community to reach out to a task force member with concerns they may have.
We will also be raising funds to be used in the community for diversity trainings and scholarships at the Hibbing High School. One of the ways we will be raising funds will be by selling Anchoring the Blue memorabilia that includes sticker and yard signs. More information will become available when the memorabilia is ready to be purchased. The logo for Anchoring the Blue was created and donated by Hibbing resident Aaron Bonelli. I look forward to working with all our community members in making Hibbing a great place for everyone to live.
Steve Estey
Hibbing Chief
of Police
