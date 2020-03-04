VIRGINIA — A last-minute shift in the landscape of Minnesota’s Super Tuesday primary helped lead the upset bid of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was a front-runner to win the state’s Democratic contest.
The decision by the other leading candidate, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, to drop out of the race Monday to support Biden, helped fuel his surge among moderate and left-center Democrats across the state Tuesday night.
Biden won the state with nearly 39 percent of the vote to Sanders’ 30 percent. More regionally, St. Louis County carried Biden with 42 percent, while Sanders mirrored his statewide percentage. In the Eighth Congressional District, Biden won by a 42-26 margin.
Those gaps widened even more on the Iron Range where the House 6A district surrounding Hibbing went to Biden with 47 percent and Sanders at 20 percent. The House 6B district encompassing the core Iron Range provided Biden (54 percent) with a nearly 34-point win over Sanders (20 percent), his largest margin regionally.
For Sanders, losing Minnesota was a blow to his campaign after winning the state’s caucuses in 2016 and being favored to win again in 2020. While turnout levels from the caucus to primary format certainly played a role in the result, said Dr. Cynthia Rugeley, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, it wasn’t the only factor working against Sanders.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said Wednesday that turnout for the primary was 21.7 percent across the state, a 177 percent increase in participation from the 2016 caucuses. Turnout levels locally hovered around 26 percent.
Rugeley said Democratic voters this cycle want a candidate that can defeat President Donald Trump in November, and the Super Tuesday primary put Minnesota in the thick of that delegate battle.
“There are a lot of questions on whether Sen. Sanders is that candidate,” she said in an email Wednesday. “He has been building a campaign since 2016, yet it really does not seem it has expanded much.”
Moderates unite
It was instead Biden who expanded his reach Tuesday on the heels of moderate Democrats coalescing around him as the candidate. Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke — all former 2020 candidates — backed Biden at a rally in Dallas on Monday night ahead of big wins in Minnesota, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas, among others, where he wasn’t a clear favorite to compete for delegates much less win.
A moderate split in those races could have cleared a path for Sanders to control a delegate lead, but instead the demographics of Biden’s resurgence suggest his lead — while not insurmountable — will be tougher to overcome.
Rugeley said states like Minnesota, where Klobuchar is largely popular and was favored to win at home, likely deterred the front-running Democrats from investing in the race. Sanders and Warren held rallies last year in the metro, and Sanders again in St. Paul on Monday, but didn’t venture to rural areas of the state.
That hands-off strategy helped open the door for Klobuchar’s last-minute endorsement of Biden to swing Minnesota his way.
“Maybe had events lined up differently, Sen. Sanders, Vice President Biden and Sen. [Elizabeth] Warren or some of the others might have invested more time in Minnesota,” Rugeley said. “Sen. Sanders didn’t have the big events in Hibbing that he did in 2016. He wasn’t able to rekindle the enthusiasm from 2016.”
A Sanders ceiling?
Concerns over Sanders having a ceiling for his support were bolstered by Super Tuesday results, particularly among white working class and African-American voters. His base expanded with a victory in Nevada, and a win in California on Tuesday was a major bright spot, but the Sanders campaign failed to bring in meaningful votes from the moderate exodus.
Liberal voters, Latinos and young voters continued to support Sanders in disproportionate numbers, according to The Associated Press. Latinos make up 30 percent of California’s voters, but turnout among young voters across Super Tuesday states was dismal, trending in the 10-13 percent range.
Biden carried his momentum from last Saturday’s primary surge in South Carolina to turn out a number of key demographics in his victories Tuesday, particularly in African-American voters. In Alabama, the former vice president won 70 percent of the African-American vote, a majority of the state’s Democratic voters.
Exit polling by the AP showed Biden “did well with moderates and conservatives, voters older than 45 and African Americans," as well as with women and college graduates, two major demographics that delivered Democrats numerous victories in the 2018 midterms.
But where Sanders might have a ceiling to his support in a primary battle, he could place one on Democrats in a general election contest, according Dr. Ben Gross, an assistant political science professor at Jacksonville State University in Alabama. He points to 2008 when the Hillary Clinton-Barack Obama primary was decided by a razor-thin margin, but when Clinton dropped out she rallied support behind Obama as the nominee, propelling him in November.
That might not be the case this year, when the party divide between liberals and moderates still appears rather sharp.
“To some level it makes sense,” Gross said. “Bernie is an Independent. That [Democrat] brand has meaning and people who are loyal are going to hold their nose and go vote because that’s their team. That’s the same argument that will face Joe Biden — can they get enough of those new votes to show up?”
Iron Range as a precursor
Winning over white working class voters was also evident on the Iron Range for Biden, where he averaged more than 20 points higher than Sanders in state house districts that cover the mining region, compared to the nearly nine point margin across the state. In Iron Range cities, Biden averaged about 51 percent of the vote compared to 21 percent for Sanders, while the since-departed Michael Bloomberg, another moderate, trended in third place.
In 2016, when Sanders visited Hibbing and met privately with the United Steelworkers, the senator struck a tone on trade deals and illegal steel imports that put him in line with the unions and Trump.
But that alignment has publicly changed this cycle with Sanders coming out against copper-nickel mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. He has also been vocal in opposing hydraulic fracturing in the oilfields of Pennsylvania, North Dakota and Texas — issues that if not a deciding factor in the primary, could be in a Sanders-Trump race in November.
Gross said those are views Sanders has likely always held, and not changed, but that he’s making them more visible to draw contrasts to Biden and other moderates.
“That’s a difference with him and Biden where it wasn’t a difference between him and Clinton,” Gross added. “He’s trying to find areas of differentiation to speak to his base and excite his base.”
While the core Range widely rejected Sanders, he notably won in Ely by a 39-35 margin over Biden. Ely is at the center of the Twin Metals Minnesota underground copper-nickel mining project near the BWCA, where a fierce internal fight over the mine exists.
How Sanders and Biden fare in other manufacturing states will speak to the question of electability among Democrats, particularly those in unions or supported by the energy and extraction industries, where Medicare for All and anti-fracking stances remain tipping points for moderate Democrats.
Michigan holds its primary vote on March 10, with Wisconsin following on April 7 and Pennsylvania on April 28. Sanders won the two Midwest states in 2016, with Clinton taking Pennsylvania.
The three states are considered crucial swing states for Democrats in the 2020 general election, but Rugeley said that while the Range is similar in demographics, the patterns don’t always align in primaries and differ more in the party versus party format of a general election.
Still, Michigan is considered among experts to be one of the first real tests of the primary season on how candidates will appeal among suburban, African-American and white working class voters. The results in states with similar demographics like Minnesota and Texas do provide some insight on those Democratic voters.
“It would not be unreasonable to expect similar voting patterns,” Rugeley said. “You can safely say that Minnesota demonstrates [Biden] is capturing the moderate vote. That is what you may see in other states.”
