It’s been an extremely busy few weeks here at the State Capitol, with much of our attention turning to plans for COVID-19/coronavirus. Minnesota lawmakers are focused on addressing this concern and are committed to working with Governor Walz and his administration to ensure our state is prepared to respond. Earlier this week, legislators unanimously approved $21 million to fund our public health response at the Minnesota Department of Health. That we were able to quickly deliver this funding with a unanimous vote shows how seriously everyone is taking this situation to prevent a spread and, if there is an outbreak, that we’re able to respond.
In Minnesota, we’re lucky to have a world-class disease surveillance system in place already, and our health labs work in a coordinated fashion with our health care providers at hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and other facilities. There are other solutions we are working on to protect our public health, our economy, and our government’s overall ability to function in this situation. Lawmakers are already discussing measures to put in place during an emergency like the one presented by COVID-19, such as requiring health plans to cover all costs of testing, treatment, and quarantine, expanded unemployment and sick leave benefits, a ban on price gouging of consumer goods, ensuring compensation for hourly school workers if school is cancelled, and expansion of the Governor’s authority to declare public health emergencies.
MDH’s labs are prepared to test patients for the condition. Beyond their work, there are basic precautions we can all take to prevent the spread of COVID-19. First thing’s first: wash your hands thoroughly. It may seem like common sense, but washing your hands for at least 20 seconds is critical to effectively remove microbiological bacteria. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and be sure to cover your cough with your sleeve or elbow. Lastly, if you’re sick: stay home. Remember: cool heads prevail. I encourage you to use this as an opportunity for more playtime, downtime, and family time. Also, be prepared for some community events to be dialed down. This isn’t going to happen out of panic, but rather as an intentional, proactive response.
Minnesotans care about one another, and in the coming days and weeks I know folks in our communities will be there for friends and family members if the condition spreads. We have the capability to rise above this and pull together as resilient Minnesotans.
Infrastructure Investments
Other important work is still taking place at the Capitol, including work on a package of capital investments in Minnesota infrastructure, commonly referred to as the “bonding bill.” Recently the House Capital Investment Committee held a public hearing in which the panel discussed forty different project proposals. Such a full agenda highlights both the infrastructure need statewide and our commitment to delivering them. Projects in our area which were discussed include the Nashwauk/East Itasca Sewer Board wastewater treatment facility, Floodwood’s wastewater system, Buhl’s water infrastructure proposal, and Chisholm’s public safety facility.
In addition to the outdated infrastructure itself across the state, we should enact a robust bonding bill this year because interest rates remain low, and the package would create good-paying construction jobs. This bill is one of our highest priorities this session and I’ll keep advocating for key Iron Range projects.
Apply for a REAL ID
Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, Minnesotans will not be able to use their standard driver’s license or ID card to board domestic flights or enter certain federal facilities. Instead, Minnesotans will need a Real ID, enhanced driver’s license or ID card, passport or passport card or another acceptable form of identification for federal purposes.
If you want to receive a Real ID prior to this deadline, the Department of Public Safety is urging Minnesotans to submit applications no later than June 15, 2020. To save time and make sure you have everything you need before you visit a driver’s license office, you can pre-apply online at realid.dps.mn.gov. If you encounter any difficulties in this process, I’m happy to help so please don’t hesitate to call my office if you need assistance.
2020 Census
Minnesotans will start receiving documents in the mail from the U.S. Census Bureau soon. Responding to the census is easy. The letter you receive in the mail will invite you to respond online or by phone. If you don’t do that, you will eventually receive a paper questionnaire form in the mail. For households that do not self-respond to that, a census taker will follow up in person to have you complete the census. Information about responding to the census is available here, including some videos.
Participating in the Census is extremely valuable to both our community and our state. Census results help determine how billions in federal funding are distributed each year for services and programs, such as schools, clinics and roads, so it’s important every Minnesotan gets counted. Your individual responses are kept strictly confidential. Get more info at 2020Census.gov.
As always, I welcome your feedback on any issue. Please feel free to call or email me any time. I also invite you to like my Facebook page here. It’s an honor to represent you at the Capitol.
Sincerely,
Julie Sandstede
State Representative
