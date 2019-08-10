Chaz Wagner had an idea. The singer-drummer approached his friend — a guitarist and keyboard player named Tony Parson — in 2017 to develop a vision of fusing rock and Native American elements into their music.
Since then, the members of the Ojibwe reservations of northern Minnesota have created the band called War Bonnet and released their debut album, “The Ghost Dance,” which dropped earlier this year.
Now, the band is preparing for their scheduled performance on Aug. 16 at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth for the Wild Waters Fest, a concert designed to raise awareness about the campaign to Save the Boundary Waters against copper-nickel mining projects such as Polymet and Twin Metals.
“The Boundary Waters is a sacred place to our ancestors,” Wagner said. “We support the people who work here, but we’re always going to stand up for what we believe in and we’re asking that the mining doesn’t happen in our backyards.”
The personal political and musical influences for these musicians date back to when they met in the 1980s and 1990s while students at Mountain Iron-Buhl Public Schools. This was a time when cover rock bands lit up Iron Range bars every weekend. The two spent countless hours playing guitar and mimicking their favorite bands like Metallica, Black Sabbath and Alice in Chains. Parson figured out how to play scales from magazines, such as Guitar World. Wagner took lessons from Schmitt Music in Virginia. They compared notes and learned from one another. “We liked the technique and the complex guitar riffs,” Wagner said. “But we always wanted to play faster and harder.”
In the past decade, Wagner found himself living in Nett Lake, where he began drumming and singing in cover bands and traditional pow-wows. He danced in tribal ceremonies as a kid, but now he was paying close attention to the musical heritage of his family and tribe. “Why isn’t anybody trying to sound Native in music off the reservation?” he asked himself. “We have different song structuring and different melodies you don’t find in contemporary music.” Wagner took his question to Parson, who had spent his time playing in polka and western bands and for local events like the Finnish festival in Embarrass.
It was two years ago when Wagner, a DJ for KBFT 89.9 FM Bois Forte Tribal Community Radio joined Parson, who then worked for Viking Coca-Cola, in creating the band named War Bonnet. During a recent interview with the Hibbing Daily Tribune, the band members wore T-shirts with characterized illustrations of the feathered headgear traditionally worn by leaders of tribes. They were quick to point out that the images “are not traditional images out of respect.” “It’s an honorable representation,” Wagner said. Parson added: “The band’s name itself describes our identity and it’s bigger than anyone of us.”
With the band formed under that moniker, they explained how they begin investigate the darker, more recessed ancestral music created by indigineous people. Their influences include Native American leaders Sitting Bull, Red Cloud and Geronimo; Chester Knight, a Cree singer-songwriter from Saskatchewan in Canada; and Keith Secola, an Ojibwe folk and blues rocker from Cook who earned fame for his song, “NDN Kars,” which many consider the contemporary Native American anthem.
In April 2018, the band made their first public appearance at the Iron Range Homegrown Festival at Riders Bar in Virginia. “It was beneficial to us because the crowd seemed into what we were doing, but our lyrics weren’t fully developed,” Wagner said. Parson added, “We were still in the larvae stage. But yeah, it was an encouraging response.”
As Parson described, “there’s a heaviness to our music, but it’s not metal. It’s dark and moody at times. We heard from listeners that it takes them on a journey. It’s rock, indigenous scales and we use a lot of other influences and different instruments with a revolving number of band mates.”
War Bonnet played various events and shows in Tower, Virginia, Eveleth and Lac Du Flambeau in Wisconsin. Last November, they teamed up with Secola at the Native American Heritage Event in the Northern Lights Casino in Walker.
Then they released their album this February. The “Ghost Dance” was named after a religious movement taken on by numerous Native Americans in the 1880s — after the Wounded Knee Massacre in the era of The Battle of Little BigHorn — that taught a dance to bring back the spirits of the dead to fight on behalf of the living in efforts to take back land from white people. “It comes from the idea that we dance and dream of all our ancestors coming back,” Wagner said. “It’s a way of believing we’re still here no matter what people try to do to us.”
As Wagner tells it, “the album begins like a ceremony with ‘The Sacred Pipe Song’ that makes us picture smoke or the spirits you’re evoking and then there is ‘The Heart of the White Buffalo’ which is a symbol for change for self-empowerment in respectful ways.” The musicians are clean and sober and say they strive to be strong and responsible member of the Ojibwe Reservations. “We’re not trying to be motivational, but we want to honor our culture and heritage,” Parson said. “We want to educate the people who are unaware of the atrocities and hardships of the past.”
In the song, “Great White Sea,” the musicians penned lyrics that read: “Paradise once was here not quite that long ago/Indigenous peoples inhabited from Maine to Mexico/They had love for the land for it was sacred and pure/But their whole world turned upside down/on that day when Columbus had become lost.”
In recent months, War Bonnet has played their songs for a television studio performance as well as the Homegrown Music Festival in Duluth and the event called 218 Invades Rainy Lake held in Virginia.
The members of War Bonnet view the Wild Waters Fest as a way of spreading their own message. “We can’t support Twin Metals and PolyMet and they’re taking a risk in polluting our land and water,” Parson said. Wagner added, “We realize people have to work, but why do it in 1854 territory (the year the Chippewa of Lake Superior entered into a treaty with the U.S.) where we hunt and gather for our tribe. That’s our right and I’ll defend my right to sing what’s on my mind.”
For more information, visit the band at www.warbonnetofficial.com.
