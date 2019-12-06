Carter, left, and Mia sat on Santa’s lap to tell him their Christmas wishes at the Hibbing Public Library Yuletide Festival Thursday, Dec. 5. The Festival was bustling with action, as it not only brought Old St. Nick to Hibbing from the North Pole to visit children, but also was host to the Hibbing City Band, Good Vibrations Harp Music, a horse-drawn wagon, and more!
Steve Heinrich guides his team of 13 year old Belgians, Doc and Duchess, down the streets of Hibbing, providing wagon riders a scenic trip during the Hibbing Public Library’s Yuletide Festival.
Laura Koeneman paints swirls on Kaleah Crego’s face for the Yuletide Festival.
Photos by Hannah White
