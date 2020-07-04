GRAND RAPIDS — American Bank is pleased to have been recognized as “One of the Best Banks in Minnesota” by Forbes Magazine. Of 5,400 banks in the United States, only three banks from Minnesota were recognized among the top financial institutions.
“I am proud and pleased that our branches have delivered widely recognized, high-standard financial services that support our community,” commented Rob Marwick, CEO of American Bank. “To hear that the rankings are determined by the customers and community we serve is even more complimentary as American Bank works hard to ensure we provide the very best for our customers.”
Forbes, partnering with Statisca for market research, conducted a survey of over 25,000 United States banking customers, seeking opinions on their current and former banking relationships. Rankings were based on scoring for overall recommendations and satisfaction, trust, branch services, digital services and financial advice.
“To be recognized among larger banks for this honor emphasizes American Bank’s commitment to supporting our local customers and community and how much we value their relationships,” said Marwick. “We thank our customers for their support and we will continue to enhance our products and services to exceed their expectations.”
About American Bank
American Bank of the North is a privately held subsidiary of Mesaba Bancshares, a locally owned multi-bank holding company chartered in Nashwauk, Minn. It has 143 employees at 9 branch offices and three administrative offices in northeastern Minnesota along with a loan production office and mortgage operations office in the Twin Cities area. Together, its team is leading by example in the community and industry by investing in innovation and in each other.
