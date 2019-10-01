VIRGINIA — A convicted sex offender faces a second-degree felony assault charge stemming from an attack late last week in the city’s south side, in which he allegedly tried to steal a child’s toys.
Aaron Joshua Hendrickson, 38, is currently being held at the St. Louis County Jail on $35,000 bail. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted on the assault charge.
According to a press release from the Virginia Police Department on Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the 500 block of 1st Avenue South on Sept. 26. They spoke to a man, who told them he was at home when his 8-year-old son said someone was stealing his toys.
The father, identified in the release as A.E.M., said he saw Hendrickson standing near the residence and holding two of his son’s toys. A.E.M. approached Hendrickson and asked him what he was doing.
Hendrickson allegedly told him that he was taking the toys, but A.E.M. snapped back saying he was not going to take them. Hendrickson allegedly “freaked out” and pulled a knife from his waistband,” the statement reads. A.E.M. said he tried to back away, but ultimately fell, which is when Hendrickson allegedly jumped on top of him and swung the knife toward him.
A.E.M. was mostly successful in blocking the knife, receiving a cut on his finger. According to the criminal complaint filed with the Sixth Judicial District court in Virginia, A.E.M. picked up a metal bar and chased Hendrickson, who came at the victim with the knife a second time.
Hendrickson fled into a wooded area near Railroad Avenue, according to police, who initiated a K-9 search. Teddy, the Virginia K-9 unit, located Hendrickson on his back and hiding.
Hendrickson was in possession of a knife that contained a sheath, the statement reads.
According to Minnesota Public Criminal records, Hendrickson has a long history of felony charges dating back to a 1998 conviction of sexually assaulting a child in Wisconsin. He was convicted of bail jumping that same year.
In 2006, Hendrickson was convicted twice of felony violation of the sex offender registry, felony burglary and felony escape as a felon, all in Wisconsin. In 2013, he was convicted of felony violation of the sex offender registry in Wisconsin, and again in 2018 in Virginia.
