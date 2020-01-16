VIRGINIA — A woman and two men are charged with kidnapping and threats of violence following an incident earlier this month.
Bobbi Jo Santeramo, 27, of Virginia, is currently in custody at the St. Louis County Jail, being held at $30,000 bail for the felony offenses of kidnapping and threats of violence.
Aaron James Sampson, 29, of Hibbing, is also in custody on felony charges of kidnapping, threats of violence, second degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge of theft.
Scott Raymond Earl Villebrun, 33, of Biwabik, is being held on felony kidnapping charges.
According to the criminal complaint, just after midnight on Jan. 3, the Virginia Police Department responded to a report of a person with a gun at the Holiday Station on 12th Avenue South. A vehicle fled the scene.
A vehicle matching the description was observed by an officer, who witnessed it drop off a passenger matching the description of the armed man at the gas station, in the area of 13th Avenue and 8th Street. This was Sampson.
When police yelled orders at Sampson, he threw what turned out to be an airsoft gun.
Upon arrival at the Holiday Station, police officers found a victim, who had barricaded himself in a storage closet. The male victim had met Santeramo at Walmart earlier that evening to exchange some belongings. He had arrived at Walmart with Villebrun.
After receiving her belongings, Santeramo pulled a pistol on the man, “...threatened him, and ordered him to find her some methamphetamine,” states the complainant filed in Sixth District Court in Virginia. “[The victim] stated Defendant threatened to kill him and his family.”
The victim sat in the driver's seat of a Jeep while Santeramo sat in the passenger seat, pointing the pistol at him. Ranta was guided through Virginia while being followed by Villebrun.
Upon arrival at a house, Santeramo entered the residence and Villebrun pulled his vehicle up next to Ranta. Santeramo returned to the vehicle with Sampson, who rode with Villebrun and retrieved a firearm. Sampson asked if it was loaded, to which Villebrun said no.
Sampson entered the victim’s vehicle and threatened him with the firearm and ordered him to find drugs for Santeramo.
“[The victim] stated he then drove to the Holiday Station and said he had to urinate,” concludes the complaint. “[The victim] stated he entered the Holiday Station, told the clerk a male he was with had a gun, eventually barricaded himself in the storage room, and called 911.”
Sampson, Santeramo and Villebrun have their Initial Appearance-Rule 8 hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, at the Virginia courthouse. Judge Andrew Peterson will reside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.