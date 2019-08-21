Adopted!

Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm held a Baby Shower from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, during which cat adoption prices were lowered to try and help furry friends find furever homes. Pictured here is Valerie Field, who found two new companions in kittens, Louise (pictured) and Shirley.

 Hannah White

