ADK teacher grant

Lynn Wilson, Greenhaven Elementary School teacher, wants to aid and challenge her students at their own levels through guided and differentiated instruction in small group math.  Alpha Delta Kappa has awarded her an ADK Teacher Grant to support her quest.  With ADK’s assistance she will purchase specific manipulates and concrete materials necessary to increase success.  ADK, a group of women educators,  strives to help teachers and students through grants and scholarships.

 Photo submitted

