ADK teacher grant

Two Greenhaven Elementary teachers, Janessa Kringle (pictured) and Allison Gans have been awarded an ADK Teacher Grant.  These monies will be used to provide a therapeutic raised garden offering gentle sensory stimulation in a calming environment. This wonderful addition to the Greenhaven will be enjoyed by all of the students.

 Photo submitted

