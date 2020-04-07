Two Greenhaven Elementary teachers, Janessa Kringle (pictured) and Allison Gans have been awarded an ADK Teacher Grant. These monies will be used to provide a therapeutic raised garden offering gentle sensory stimulation in a calming environment. This wonderful addition to the Greenhaven will be enjoyed by all of the students.
