ADK teacher grant

Nicole Furey, a teacher at the Cherry School, was selected to be a recipient of an ADK Teacher Grant.  She has designed and started fulfilling her needs for a sensory room that will allow her students to focus more easily on their studies. Alpha Delta Kappa supports her endeavor in achieving this goal.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

