ADK honors summer readers

Martine Cianni, Library Technical, and April Fountain, Librarian Specialist Children's Services of the Hibbing Public Library were recent recipients of a donation from Hibbing Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority. ADK members Claudia Mescher and Patty Miller made the presentation while taking a tour of the Children's Library. This donation will be used to help support the Summer Reading Program which helps about 300 young readers enjoy reading while keeping up with their reading skills.

 Photo submitted

