A motorcycle accident Wednesday left a 46-year-old Aurora man with life-threatening injuries
Todd Erick Erickson, 46, of Aurora sustained life-threatening injuries when his motorcycle struck a deer on Highway 135 just west of Gilbert Wednesday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
He was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth, information which was confirmed Thursday by a St. Mary’s spokesman.
His passenger, Amanda Rose Pechaver, 27, of Aurora, had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health in Virginia.
Neither was wearing a helmet. The crash happened at 2:31 p.m., according to the State Patrol. The 2010 Harley Davidson was westbound.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the accident. Alcohol was not a factor.
Later Wednesday, around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle accident in the 11000 block of the Ash River Trail near the Mead Wood Rd, the entrance to the Ash River Visitor Center near Orr.
A 55-year-old International Falls man was riding a motorcycle and entered into a left-hand curve in the roadway, but he motorcycle drove off the road to the right.
The driver, identified as Andrew P. Kochaniuk, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by North Memorial Air Medical to Essentia Health Duluth for further care.
Alcohol appears to be a factor.
The accident is being investigated by that St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Responding agencies included: St. Louis County Sheriff’s, MN State Patrol, Kabetogama Fire & 1st Responders, International Falls Ambulance and North Memorial Air Medical.
•••
Gerald William Chilcott, 81, of Aurora, is in St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth with non-life threatening injuries following a two-car accident Thursday morning on Highway 135 near Biwabik.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol website, Chilcott’s 2014 Chevrolet Impala was stopped westbound on Highway 135 in a road construction zone when it was rear-ended by a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Mckenzie Leigh Braaten, 21, also of Aurora. She sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Northern Pines Essentia Health in Aurora. The accident happened at 9:25 a.m.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The air bag in Chilcott’s car did not deploy; Braaten’s did deploy. According to the State Patrol, alcohol was not a factor.
State Patrol reported assisting agencies were St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Gilbert Police Department, East Range Police Department and North Air Care.
