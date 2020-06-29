Accident leaves Hibbing girl injured

HIBBING — Rose Sajevic, a Hibbing girl around 8 years old, was airlifted to Duluth where she continues to be treated following an accident last week.
At 11:37 a.m. last Tuesday, Sajevic was riding her bike when she collided with a FedEx truck at the intersection of 31st St W and 5th Ave W in Hibbing. Sajevic had been traveling southbound on West Fifth Ave, and the truck had been traveling westbound on West 31st St. when the accident occurred.
The driver, Chrystal Pearl Silva of Duluth, was not injured.
According to the Hibbing Police Department’s Press Release, “There are no criminal charges in reference to the accident.”
“This was a genuine accident,” said Hibbing Deputy Police Chief Tyler Schwerzler over the phone Friday. “We just want to remind kids to wear their helmets and look both ways when crossing the street. Watch for street signs and be sure to stop. We also want to remind drivers to keep their eyes open for bikers this time of year.”
Sajevic was immediately treated by the Hibbing Fire Department, transported to Fairview Range Medical Center. According to reports by WDIO and a GoFundMe page set up for the family, she was then airlifted to Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
It was reported by KBJR that Sajevic’s injuries included two broken femurs, cracked ribs and other broken bones and that she is expected to be wheelchair bound for the next six months.
Family friend, Joanne Lorraine, started a GoFundMe page for the family.
“Sam is the sole-earner in his family and is currently laid off from his job due to COVID-19, and finances are a bit tight for them right now,” states the page. He works at a local mine that has shutdown/slowed down during the pandemic. “They are going to need help with gas, food, medical expenses, etc. We are asking anyone who can to donate to help them out - no amount is too big or too small!”
Rose Sajevic’s parents are Teresa and Sam, she has three siblings and one more due this fall.
Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, only Teresa is able to stay with Rose. Sam, meanwhile, has found temporary housing in a nearby rectory, so that both parents can remain close to the child while she remains hospitalized.
“Rosie is in surgery,” stated the first update on the fundraising page. “They fixed her left femur, and now they are going to fix her right femur. The doctors aren’t sure they can save the lower part of Rosie’s lower left leg but they are going to try. Keep the prayers coming!”
Over the next few days, family and friends were kept updated with results from the child’s surgeries and photos showing her upbeat smile, despite the pain. It appears that both legs were able to be saved.
“Her pain is bad and seeing her cry out has really broken our hearts. She has a long road ahead of her. They've said if her body heals well she could come home in a week. We have a wheelchair but she will need a commode.”
News Thursday was increasingly positive with reports that her legs are healing and taking to the surgery. She was able to get a replacement pair of glasses and was able to wiggle her toes.
“Rose’s sweet daddy painted her toes for her...she wanted his toes painted too so he did!”
The community has stepped up to support this family both financially and emotionally. Melissa Crowe has started a Cards for Rose campaign to continue to bring smiles and positivity to the child while she heals. Cards can be dropped off between noon and 1 p.m. today at Hibbing High School. Daycare providers are encouraged to have children make cards as well.
The family expresses gratitude for on-going support and prayers they have received.
If you are interested in keeping up with Sajevic’s progress and contributing to the family, visit the Support for the Sajevic’s page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-sajevic039s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.