AAUW Book Sale is coming

The annual Association of University Women used book sale is coming in less than a month! It is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Hibbing Armory, 2310 Brooklyn Dr., across Hwy 169 from Hibbing Community College. Hours of the sale: Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People may donate books starting Monday, Jan. 6, ( but not Jan. 15-17) by leaving them inside the Armory from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please do not leave any donations outside. Prices will be $1 per book Friday; 50 cents per book Saturday; and $2 per bag Sunday. Proceeds from the sale will provide scholarships and grants for area and national women. For more information call 218-340-2639.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

