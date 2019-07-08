Vic's Crane & Heavy Haul, Inc. gave Hibbing a spectacular display over the Fourth of July holiday. An American flag measuring 20 feet by 30 feet on loan from Perkins Restaurant in Duluth was proudly raised by a 350 ton Grove GMK 6350 crane with a configuration of 159-feet of main boom with 114 feet of jib with a maximum tip height of 280 feet. The flag was approximately 240 feet in the air and was illuminated at night by a light plant that W.R. Whiteside donated to Vic's Crane to use. The smaller flags were from the Keewatin American Legion. The display over Highway 169 could be seen for miles and earned them multiple kudos throughout the community.
