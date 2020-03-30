A sign of spring

A sign of the changing seasons comes in the form of the return of migratory birds, like the Mallard duck. Warmer weather is well on its way!

 Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News

A sign of the changing seasons comes in the form of the return of migratory birds, like the Mallard duck. Warmer weather is well on its way!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments