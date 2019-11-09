A salute to veterans

Mesabi Community Band, under the direction of Paul Helfter, North Dakota Army National Guard, will present “A Salute to Veterans” concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Merritt Elementary Auditorium, Mountain Iron.  Pictured are band members and veterans: Larry Baker, U.S. Marines; Ron Maki, U.S. Army; Mitchell Brewer, Minnesota Army National Guard (Active Duty); and Steve Kniefel, U.S. Air Force. The public is invited to attend this concert. Admission is $5 with students 18 and under no charge.

 Photo submitted

