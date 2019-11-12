The late Mike Seopa served in the U.S. Army in World War I. More than five decades after his death, his grandson, Brian Tammi has rediscovered his soldier’s record. Brian, a veteran who retired as a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, along with his wife, Ruth Ann Tammi, restored the record which currently hangs on their kitchen wall in their home in Hibbing.
“I’ve always liked history and it’s great to see my grandfather’s record and the photo that includes all the nations which fought together in WWI,” Brian, a member of the VFW Post 1221 and American Legion Post 452, recently told the Hibbing Daily Tribune.
Brian, who works for Hibbing Taconite Co., is now interested in learning whether anyone else on the Iron Range has similar records in their possession.
